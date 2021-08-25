Injury crash blocks James River Expressway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Traffic on the westbound James River Expressway near Kansas Expressway is expected to be blocked until at least 5:30 p.m. today after an injury crash under the expressway about 3 p.m.

Springfield Police Lt. Curt Ringgold said the accident occurred when an eastbound tow vehicle crossed the median and struck a westbound vehicle head-on.

The woman driving the second auto was seriously injured, he said. She was removed from the wreck with extraction tools.

Westbound traffic is being detoured around the location. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

