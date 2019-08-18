Indiana National Guard soldier dies in tactical vehicle accident at Fort Hood

Indiana National Guard Staff Sgt. Andrew Michael St. John, 29, of Greenwood, Ind., died Thursday in a tactical vehicle accident at Fort Hood in Texas, according to officials. (Indiana National Guard) -FOX NEWS

(FOX) — An Indiana National Guard soldier died in a tactical vehicle accident at Fort Hood in Texas on Thursday, according to officials.

The Indiana National Guard said in a news release that Staff Sgt. Andrew Michael St. John, 29, of Greenwood, Ind., served as an infantryman with Company B, 1st Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment with the Indiana National Guard.

St. John was on orders at Fort Hood as an embedded observer controller and trainer with Army National Guard Operations Group Wolf.

“For those who knew and worked with Staff Sgt. St. John, he was respected and admired for his great love for his country and family,” Lt. Col. Chad Pittman, commander of the 1st Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment, said in a statement. “He continually sought ways to ensure the success of subordinates, better himself as leader, and contribute to the achievements the organization. My deepest sympathy for his family at this sad and difficult time.”

The 29-year-old had previously deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, two Army Achievement Medals, the Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the NATO Medal and Indiana Military Volunteer Emblem.

The Indiana National Guard also described him as a “proud father and husband.”

“Janet and I offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends grieving the loss of Indiana native, Andrew St. John, who passed away Thursday evening at Fort Hood in Texas. He served with distinction and was known as someone who always put others above himself,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement to FOX59. “I ask all Hoosiers around the state join us in honoring his service and ultimate sacrifice to our state and nation.”

The cause of St. John’s death is under investigation, according to officials, who added that no further details are available at this time.