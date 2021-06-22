Indiana man is sentenced after pleading guilty to killing Springfield woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from Indiana has been sentenced after pleading guilty on June 18, 2021, to killing a Springfield woman, according to court documents.

Charles Holsey pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder and to armed criminal action. He was sentenced to life in prison for both charges, which will be served concurrently.

On Oct. 10, 2018, Springfield Police responded to a residence on North Benton.

When they arrived they found Toni Brooks, 39, in the apartment with apparent stab wounds.