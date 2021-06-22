Indiana man is sentenced after pleading guilty to killing Springfield woman

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rev Steve Heather KOLR

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from Indiana has been sentenced after pleading guilty on June 18, 2021, to killing a Springfield woman, according to court documents.

Charles Holsey pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder and to armed criminal action. He was sentenced to life in prison for both charges, which will be served concurrently.

On Oct. 10, 2018, Springfield Police responded to a residence on North Benton.

When they arrived they found Toni Brooks, 39, in the apartment with apparent stab wounds.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now