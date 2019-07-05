Independence Day Comes to an End, Safe Firework Festivities Continue

BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Fire Department urges all residents and visitors to celebrate safely and legally when purchasing and discharging fireworks. Fireworks can only be discharged from 7 a.m. to midnight on July 3 and 4, unless not allowed by neighborhood home owners associations.

Fires and injury are two common results when fireworks are not used properly.

“We encourage residents to follow instructions on the label of all the different types of fireworks. Fireworks should also never be held in the hand and safety glasses should always be used. It takes just seconds of ‘fun’ to lose an eye, cause burns or a traumatic injury,” said Branson Fire Chief, Ted Martin.

Even seemingly harmless, sparklers cause many injuries. For children under the age of five, sparklers account for three-quarters of all fireworks injuries. Small children are fascinated by the bright sparks and often grab the wrong part, which can reach 1,800 degrees.

Fireworks also cause thousands of fires each year across the nation. Lighters, matches and projectile type fireworks are the leading causes of fires during the Fourth of July holiday. A misguided bottle rocket landing on a roof may start a devastating fire, for example.

As a safety reminder, the Branson Fire Department offers these simple tips:

· Always purchase fireworks from reliable fireworks stands that sell only Class C (common) or 1-4.G fireworks

· Follow the label directions carefully and use common sense

· Fireworks activities should always be done under the close supervision of an adult

· Never point fireworks at another person

· Use fireworks only in a clear area outside away from buildings and vehicles

· Never shoot fireworks in a metal or glass container

· Light only one item at a time and move away quickly

· Always keep a water source close such as buckets of water or a garden hose to cool used fireworks completely and to extinguish any small fires.

To date there are five permitted fireworks stands in Branson for the 2019 season as well as six commercial fireworks displays that have been issued a permit by the Branson Fire Department.

The firework festivities continue into the weekend with the following events:

Fireworks Show and Machine Gun Symphony, 7 p.m.-midnight, Island Green Golf Club, 169 Country Club Drive, Republic. Machine Gun Symphony kicks off the night at 8:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m. complete with music narration from in-house DJ David West, followed by more music from MGS until midnight. Bring your own lawn chairs/blankets. Admission $10, kids under 12 $3.

Ozark Riverview Manor 4th of July Celebration, 7-10 p.m., 1200 W. Hall St., Ozark. Food and drinks, inflatables, games, DJ, kayak raffle and more, with fireworks starting at 9 p.m.