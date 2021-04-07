Independence city council rejects flying rainbow flag

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — The Independence city council has rejected a proposal from the city’s mayor to fly the rainbow flag on municipal buildings during LGBTQ pride month in June.

Mayor Eileen Weir says she proposed the idea to show the city values diversity and inclusion, and to make LGBTQ people feel welcome. The council voted down the plan on Monday on a 6-1 vote.

Councilman Brice Stewart said he is against flying any flag other than government flags. And Councilman Michael Steinmeyer said he would prefer that the city provide more substantial initiatives toward diversity and inclusion, rather than simply flying a pride flag.