Independence city council rejects flying rainbow flag

News

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — The Independence city council has rejected a proposal from the city’s mayor to fly the rainbow flag on municipal buildings during LGBTQ pride month in June.

Mayor Eileen Weir says she proposed the idea to show the city values diversity and inclusion, and to make LGBTQ people feel welcome. The council voted down the plan on Monday on a 6-1 vote.

Councilman Brice Stewart said he is against flying any flag other than government flags. And Councilman Michael Steinmeyer said he would prefer that the city provide more substantial initiatives toward diversity and inclusion, rather than simply flying a pride flag.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now