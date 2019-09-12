Increased number of Springfield students considering suicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Over 600 Springfield students say they’ve considered suicide.

According to the school district, those numbers have increased from years past.

The News-Leader spoke to Rhonda Mammen, director of counseling services at SPS.

She says at least a 1,000 students have told counselors they thought about killing or harming themselves.

The statistics are from last school year Kindergarten through 12th grade.

Mammen says most of the reports are from high school and middle school, but the elementary age group is increasing as well.

“The highest is definitely high school. Middle school is running a close second,” she answered. “But the really alarming one, the elementary, is increasing.”

To read the original story by the Springfield News-Leader, click here.