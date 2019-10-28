Include Ozarks hosts sensory safe trick or treating event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Trick or treating can be tough for children who can become overwhelmed in some typical Halloween activities.

But one organization is offering a calm place for those children to still be able to celebrate Halloween.

Include Ozarks put together a “sensory safe” trick or treating event earlier today.

“Events like this are really important to raise awareness and also give opportunities for families to get out in the community,” President of Include Ozarks Melanie Stinnett said. “So many families with children with disabilities feel isolated and not able to get out in the community. So this gives them an opportunity to bring their whole family to an event in the community.”

All the kids got the chance to trick or treat for candy and some small toys.

Lots of games and other snacks were available for the families as well.