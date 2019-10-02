Incident involving one car on Kansas Expressway northbound

UPDATE: According to Sargent Mark Foos, an SUV was driving down the wrong side of the road when it was hit by a truck.

Foos says the truck driver had no injuries but one of the two people in the SUV was transported to the hospital.

The person transported to the hospital is an adult female.

This is an ongoing investigation.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There is a crash involving at least one car leaving Kansas Expressway northbound closed.

Don’t know if anyone is hurt.

We don’t know if the Sysco truck is involved though the front end is heavily damaged.

The ambulance has already left the scene.

We will continue to update this story with more information as we receive it.