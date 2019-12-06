In lawsuit, teacher sues Republic district after she ends up on student hit list

REPUBLIC, Mo. (News-Leader) – A former teacher alleges in a lawsuit that Republic High School administrators failed to take action when a student’s writing assignment included a proposed hit list — with her name on it.

In a lawsuit against the Republic district, Heidi Bechard said she reported threatening behavior and sexually inappropriate remarks from students, but administrators did not take them seriously.

“One of the students turned in an assignment early in the year where he documented that he wanted to kill his enemies and named me as one of his enemies,” she wrote in a statement to the Missouri Commission on Human Rights. “I turned the assignment into the assistant principal. I was told that this was just the student’s sense of humor.”

Bechard, 31, of Springfield, also alleged in the August 2019 lawsuit that she was stalked by a co-worker who reportedly admitted to placing a GPS tracking device on her vehicle and was later fired by the district.

The suit alleges the district retaliated, putting her on a Performance Improvement Plan and giving her the option of resigning or facing non-renewal of her contract. The suit is seeking more than $25,000 in damages.

