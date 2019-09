SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Even though it was raining like cats and dogs many people came out to the inaugural Barking Lot event hosted by KOLR10.

This event was all bark and no bite and even more fun, as eight different rescues came out to find some forever homes for several dogs and cats.

The event ran from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Many pets were adopted, and even more, applications were filled out to start that process.