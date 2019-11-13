Impeachment process top of mind in Missouri classrooms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The impeachment proceedings surrounding President Donald Trump are front and center for both high school and college students in the Ozarks.

“We teach our students about how the impeachment process works,” Willard High School social studies teacher Matt Brunner says.

“This year’s a little different if you can imagine,” Brunner adds. “I just got done telling my students today that [they] very well could be living through history.”

Andrew Crocker, an OTC political science instructor says he takes almost the opposite approach.

“My class is not a history class,” he says. “I try to stay in current events.”

Both classes, no matter how the lesson is taught, expect the proceedings to be a topic of discussion for quite some time.

It may, some current students say, be something later history classes go over as well.