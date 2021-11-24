‘I’m going to give that to my son one day’: Micah Parsons, Patrick Mahomes share admiration with jersey swap

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons had a career day against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He racked up four tackles, two TFLs and two sacks as he earned eight sacks on the season, the most by a Cowboys rookie since DeMarcus Ware in 2005.

During the week prior to playing the Chiefs, Parsons expressed how he, like many around the world, plays the Madden video game as the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

After the game, he explained how much of an honor it was to play against the king of Kansas City.

“I hit him, I said ‘Man, I need a jersey one day.’ He said ‘As long as I get one back’ and I said ‘You got it bro,'” Parsons said. “Imma give that to my son one day and it’s probably gonna be the most prized possession ever and he doesn’t even realize it yet. I just think those type of things are so cool. Everybody just appreciates the game.”

No quarterback likes being sacked, but Mahomes holds the rookie linebacker in high regards.

“Yeah he’s a special player. I mean to be that good of a linebacker and be able to play defensive end, there’s not a lot of guys like that in this league,” Mahomes said. “He has a high motor, he chased me down on that sack, the strip sack, and the whole game, he was in there the whole time battling and battling.”

The Chiefs are on a bye this week and host the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football on Dec. 3.