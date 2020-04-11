Illinois officials announce 81 new COVID-19 deaths; free mental health hotline

In this March 19, 2020 photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker listens to a question during a news conference in Chicago. Amid an unprecedented public health crisis, the nation’s governors are trying to get what they need from the federal government – and fast. But often that means navigating the disorienting politics of dealing with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (KTVI, Nexstar) – Illinois health officials announced Saturday that an additional 81 people died due to COVID-19. There are 1,293 new cases of COVID-19 to make the total number of positive cases in the state 19,180.

The death total is at 677, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The governor also announced a free mental health text line called “Call 4 Calm.” Once you text the hotline, you get a call from a mental health professional,” Gov. Pritzker said.

Residents can text TALK to 552020. For Spanish calls, text HABLAR to 552020 Residents can also text UNEMPLOYMENT, FOOD and SHELTER to 552020 and you will receive information back to help you navigate.