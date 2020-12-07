Illinois man creates outdoor theater, bringing people together for the holidays while being socially distant

COLUMBIA, Illinois — A new kind of event in Columbia, Illinois, is bringing people together for the holidays while keeping them socially distanced.

Dustin Row works for an event company that produces concerts and events, like Taste of St. Louis.

After the pandemic canceled many gatherings, Row created Frosted Flix.

For $100, up to six people get a fire pit and a 20×10 foot place which is 10-12 feet away from the next group.

There are porta potties and plenty of places to wash your hands.

A holiday photo of families is included. Row’s children and their friends served hot chocolate.

Attendees say it was good to come together.

“You feel safe everything been separated but you feel like you’re interacting with people but you’re not because you’ve got your distance,” Frosted Flix Fest attendee Rich Newton said.

Besides a fire pit, families receive a kit to roast hot dogs and even marshamallows to make s’mores.

Row says this has been such a success, pandemic or not this will become a holiday tradition.