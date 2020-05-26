Illegal Springfield man sentenced to 16 years for meth conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- A man originally from Mexico, living illegally in the Ozarks, has been sentenced to 16 years and eight months in federal prison without parole.

According to Federal District Attorney Timothy Garrison, Armando Quintana-Galaz, 37-years-old, illegally entered the United States at least seven times and played a role in a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine in the Kansas City area and the Springfield area.

In September of 2019, Quintana-Galaz plead guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and to possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and to illegally reentering the U.S. after having been deported.

After being deported six times, Quintana-Galaz was arrested in Springfield in 2017. When officers searched his home, they found 3.159 kilograms of pure meth in a hamper in the master bathroom, 189 grams of pure meth in a dresser in the master bedroom, as well as two guns and various ammunition, four grams of cocaine, and six cell phones. Officers also found a third gun in his car.

According to a press release, officers found $46,608 in his home. That amount of money would convert to more than 2.6 kilograms (2,642.6 grams) of methamphetamine.

Quintana-Galaz is the fourth defendant in this case to be sentenced. Two more defendants have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.