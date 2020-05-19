ICYMI: Parson talks testing, hospitalizations, and balancing the budget at daily briefing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Governor Parson talked testing, recovery statistics, and the impact of COVID-19 on the state’s economy on Tuesday, May 19.

According to the Governor, 90% of the more than 154,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Missouri have seen negative test results.

Of the 11,000 positive cases, the Governor said Tuesday, most have been able to recover from home.

As for the impacts COVID-19 has had on Missouri’s economy, Governor Parson said he spoke to cabinet members and told them to start working on plans to cut state expenses.

The Governor said he is planning a conversation with state universities, community colleges, and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for Wednesday to talk about ways to balance the budget.