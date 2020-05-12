ICYMI: Parson talks “Show Me Strong” Recovery Plan during Tuesday’s briefing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Keeping with his near-daily procedure of updating voters on the State of Missouri’s fight against COVID-19, Mike Parson took to Facebook again on Tuesday afternoon to talk more about the “Show Me Strong” Recovery Plan.
Below, you can watch the entire briefing as it aired on Facebook, Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Director Rob Dixon of the Missouri Department of Economic Development and Director Dr. Randall Williams of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services both joined the Governor during Tuesday’s briefing.