ICYMI: Parson talks extra SNAP, tax extension, and social distancing at daily briefing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Governor Parson took to the podium once again Saturday (03/21/20) to address the public about the state’s fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Originally streamed at 3p on 03/21/2020

According to Parson, the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services is now issuing a state-wide social distancing order. That order would limit social gatherings to less than 10 people. The order goes into effect on Monday, March 23, 2020.

Dr. Randall Williams, Director of Health and Senior Services, says social isolation for some may be impossible but social distancing is something you can practice even when visiting the doctor or grocery store. In those situations, Williams recommends thorough hand washing and increased hygiene.

Director of Missouri’s Department of Revenue, Kenneth Zellers says the DOR will be extending the state’s income tax deadline from April 15 to July 15, 2020.

License plate renewal deadlines will be extended by 60 days. For example, Zellers said, license plates expiring at the end of March won’t need to be renewed until the end of May.

Parson’s team also announced it will allow additional SNAP benefits for families whose children qualify for free or reduced lunch. Those extra SNAP benefits will be available in March, April, and May.

It was also made clear that the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline is not close and will not close.

That number is 1-800-392-3738.