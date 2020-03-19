ICYMI: Governor Parson talks school closures and new cases at daily COVID-19 briefing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson once again updated the public from his office at the State Capitol regarding the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on the state.
Along with confirming four new positive cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, Parson also announced the official closure of all public and charter schools. These latest four cases of COVID-19 bring Missouri’s total to 28 cases.
Parson also confirmed that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has acquired a contract with Quest Diagnostics. With more tests being run, Parson says you can expect more positive cases to be confirmed in the near future.
The DHSS Director Randall Williams reported there are 14 mobile sites and one more is being constructed in Sedalia, Missouri.