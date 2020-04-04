ICYMI: Gov. Parson works to recruit more medical professionals during daily COVID update

FILE – In this May 29, 2019 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media during a news conference in his Capitol office in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri’s Republican governor, Parson, is expected to announce that he’s running for a full term in office. Parson has a campaign announcement planned for Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, near his cattle ranch in Bolivar. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced officials are working to recruit extra medical professionals and discussed the food supply in the daily virtual press briefing.

He asked those who are not working to join the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team.

Director of the Department of Agriculture Chris Chinn said “our food supply remains strong,” meaning government officials are meeting the demands of certain places, rather than running out of supplies.

