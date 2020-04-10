ICYMI: Gov. Parson to approve more funding to Missouri in response to COVID-19

FILE – In this May 29, 2019 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media during a news conference in his Capitol office in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri’s Republican governor, Parson, is expected to announce that he’s running for a full term in office. Parson has a campaign announcement planned for Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, near his cattle ranch in Bolivar. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced the signing of the supplemental budget, House Bill 2014, which will provide $6 billion worth of federal aid.

“Many local governments, health care providers, education institutions, businesses and other groups will rely on this funding,” Gov. Parson said. “With this funding, we will buy more PPE (personal protective equipment) and provide things for law enforcement, for first responders who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.”

He also said this will go to funding to provide medical locations outside of hospitals and support local governments.

Gov. Parson also established a working group to help make recommendations on what to use this federal funding on. State Treasury Scott Fitzpatrick will lead the group.

Director of the Department of Public Safety, Sand Karsten, also discussed acquiring over 96,000 surgical masks. This is in addition to 1,8 million surgical masks and 41,000 face shields that arrived earlier this week. She said they’re also expecting 41,000 more face shields and 41,000 other shields arriving later today, April 10, and throughout the weekend. More hand sanitizer and 3.5 million surgical masks will also arriver next week.

