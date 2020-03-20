ICYMI: Gov. Parson says state will require social distancing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — During a live COVID-19 press conference on Friday, March 20, Missouri Governor Mike Parson made it clear that the state will soon mandate social distancing.

“It is not about shutting places down,” Gov. Parson said. “It is designed to promote the health and safety of the people of Missouri.”

Parson said this order will not apply to religious services, hospitals, grocery stores, pharmacies, the functions of the state government and other “cornerstones of our communities.” The order is not quite finished. The Governor promised more details will be released during a briefing on March 21.

Gov. Parson also confirmed the second death by COVID-19 in the state of Missouri. In addition, he verified that there are over 46 positive cases in the state.

Dr. Randall Williams, Director of Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services, said during the briefing that 6% of all state coronavirus tests are coming back positive.