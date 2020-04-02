ICYMI: Gov. Parson says he signed a sixth execute order during daily COVID update

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, April 2, 2020, Gov. Parson announced he signed a sixth executive order and discussed whether he will declare a statewide stay-at-home order.

The new executive order suspends late penalties for concealed and carry license renewals.

“This executive order not only promotes public health and social distancing but also frees up local law-enforcement offices from administrative tasks,” Gov. Parson said.

He also discussed whether he will issue a statewide stay-at-home order.

“When you’re the governor of the state of Missouri and you try to do a statewide order our state is so diverse for every segment of the state is different,” Gov. Parson said. “And it’s very difficult sometimes to put a blanket order in place. Then when you start looking at the exceptions that you’re going to do or what the essential businesses are there. Cause they differ whether you’re in a big urban area, whether you’re in a rural area. So, we’re working on that we’re going to figure out a solution. Hopefully, we will be able to announce more about that tomorrow.”

Randall Williams, Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), also discussed how they plan on being more transparent starting tomorrow, April 3.

“We will start releasing regularly the number of patients in hospitals with COVID-19, the number of ventilators we have, the number of ICU beds we have available and hopefully, how long patients are coming in and out of the hospital and how quickly they’re being discharged,” Williams said. “Our goal always, because we think it’s somewhat therapeutic to ease people’s anxiety, is to provide as much information as we can.”