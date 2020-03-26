ICYMI: Gov. Parson confirms 502 cases in Missouri and the main age range testing positive

FILE – In this May 29, 2019 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media during a news conference in his Capitol office in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri’s Republican governor, Parson, is expected to announce that he’s running for a full term in office. Parson has a campaign announcement planned for Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, near his cattle ranch in Bolivar. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — In Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s daily updates he confirms there are 502 positive cases of COVID-19 with a large number of cases being 20 to 29 years old.

“This shows it doesn’t matter how old you are, you’re still at risk,” Gov. Parson said. “And we need everyone to take this seriously. These are tough times for our state but we will get through this together.”

Gov. Parson and director of the Missouri Department of Transportation, Patrick McKenna also announced several commercial driving regulations waived or relaxed.

