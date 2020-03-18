ICYMI: Gov. Parson confirms 15 cases of COVID-19 in MO

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– At a live press briefing from his office in the state capitol on Tuesday (03/17/2020), Governor Parson confirmed there are 15 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Missouri.

These cases include:

4 in Greene County

4 in St. Louis County

1 in Boone County

2 in Casse County

1 in Cole County

1 in Henry County

1 in Jackson County

1 St. Louis

He also announced the state’s decision to temporarily shut down casinos and discussed his plan to replenish personal protective equipment, providing that equipment to first responders and medical experts first.

Parson says $7.2 million will be funneled into the state thanks to the emergency declaration made on Friday, March 13th. He says hat money could be used to help in any way his office sees necessary.

Parson told viewers he plans to make these briefings a part of Missourians’ daily lives.

