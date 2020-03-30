ICYMI: Gov. Parson approves waivers to help medical workers and talks about extending social distance order

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson approved two waivers to help nurses and physicians help treat patients and discusses increasing the social distance order.

One waiver, Gov. Parson has approved allowed full reciprocity for physicians and surgeons. This lets these medical professionals licensed in other states help in Missouri.

He also temporarily waived a regulation requiring a collaborating physician and advanced practice registered nurse to be within 75 miles of each other.

Gov. Parson also talked about extending the social distance order which expires April 6.

“We’re defiantly in the process of doing that,” Gov. Parson said. “We know we’re going to expand that. I think it’s just a matter of where we move that time frame too. I think we’re at least 30 to 60 days away from any kind of lifting any orders. But we’re evaluating that daily and we’ll make a decision on that by the end of the week, cause the other order expires at the end of this week.”