ICYMI: Gov. Parson announces possible alternative care sites in Missouri during daily COVID update

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced several possible alternative care sites if needed for COVID-19 patients with Hammons Student Center and JQH Arena named possible locations in Springfield.

Enhanced collaboration: @Missouri_NG will play a major role in supporting state & community COVID-19 response efforts.



The Guard has been working since last week & through the weekend as part of our effort to identify potential Alternate Care Sites, if needed, around the state. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 31, 2020

Other locations are:

Hy-Vee Arena and the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Kansas City.

Edward Jones Dome and America’s Center in St. Louis.

Missouri Southern State University and Wild West Arena in Joplin.

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

Hearnes Center in Columbia.

There are three criteria for being declared alternative care sites:

Located in areas with the possibility of deficient bed counts. Areas are large enough for the patient population. Areas where utilities are available to start immediate construction if necessary.

Gov. Parson also confirmed the 1,327 COVID-19 cases including 14 deaths in Missouri.

The Department of Corrections director, Anne Precythe, also announced there are no confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in any Missouri prisons. Eighteen prisoners were tested 13 came back negative, four are pending and one offender tested positive while hospitalized but has now tested negative twice. Two staff have also tested positive but neither work in prisons.

“We have no intention of releasing incarcerated individuals at this time,” Gov. Parson said. “We will continue to take the necessary steps to protect their health and safety within the correctional facilities.”

He also Tweeted steps the Department of Corrections has taken to combat COVID-19.

Like all of our state departments, @MoCorrections is taking all steps necessary to combat COVID-19 & protect the health of incarcerated individuals as well as correctional staff. @MoCorrections suspended visitor access at all state correctional facilities earlier this month. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 31, 2020

Gov. Parson also discussed his disappointment, Monday, March 30, with people not social distancing in state parks. Due to this concern, the Department of Natual Resource director, Carol Comer, has taken steps to limit exposure by temporarily closing down four state parks.