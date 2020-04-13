ICYMI: Gov. Parson announced the completion of first COVID care site during daily update

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced the opening of a COVID care site in St. Louis which will be able to accept patients starting tomorrow, April 14.

Director of the Department of Public Safety Sandy Karsten said the care site will accept patients if necessary and referred to the site.

She also said Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) sent out a recall, this afternoon, April 13, to law enforcement and fire departments throughout Missouri. They’ve recalled 48,000 KN95 masks that went out on April 2 and April 8 to first responders. Karsten said the reason for the recall is some of the masks didn’t meet the required standards.

Randall Williams, Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, says people who have had COVID-19 can now donate plasma as long as they’re over 18, not pregnant and recovered for 14 days. You can learn more information from the DHSS website.

You can watch the full live stream below: