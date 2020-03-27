ICYMI: Gov. Parson announced signing of executive order to mobilize National Guard during daily COVID update

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – MAY 29: Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a press conference to discuss the status of license renewal for the St. Louis Planned Parenthood facility on May 29, 2019 in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson stated that the facility still had until Friday to comply with the state in order to renew the license. (Photo by Jacob Moscovitch/Getty Images)

JEFFERSON, CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson announced he has signed an executive order to mobilize the National Guard in daily Facebook Livestream.

“I want to be perfectly clear, this not about putting Missouri under martial law,” Gov. Parson said. “This is a planning stage operation to provide more assistance to Missourians and to increase our capacity to deploy resources quickly. The Guard will play a major role in supporting state and local communities including the potential support of COVID-19 testing and transporting equipment and supplies.”

Gov. Parson also confirmed 670 positive cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths in Missouri.

The Department of Health and Senior Service (DHSS) director, Randall Williams, also talked about what area we’re seeing most of the cases.

“We’re doing anywhere from 1,000 to 1,500 tests a day,” Williams said. “As we see that positivity rating increasing nationally we’re also seeing that we’ve been quoting six to eight percent. It’s looking more like 10% now. Half of the cases in Missouri have been in two areas, St. Louis City and St. Louis County.

“So, we think that we’re following the trend you’re seeing nationally, you’re seeing more cases in urban areas. What you’re seeing around the United States is more urban clusters. So, we think that reflects what we’re seeing here in Missouri.”

As of the latest update on the DHSS website St. Louis City and St. Louis County combine for 319 positive COVID-19 cases out of 670.