ICYMI: Gov. Parson announced signing a new executive order during daily COVID update

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced he signed a new executive order suspending the requirement that a notary public must notarize official documents while the signer is personally in front of them.

The order allows the use of audio-video technology to complete the personal appearance requirement.

Gov. Parson also confirmed 2,722 cases and 39 deaths from COVID-19 in Missouri.

“This is a multifront war and the coronavirus continues to spread.” Director Sandy Karsten of the Missouri Department of Public Safety said. “Different areas of the country will hit their peak counts for infections, hospitalizations and deaths at different times. In Missouri, our curve is still climbing. So we need additional resources and personal in this fight.”

Though there is some good news as Dr. Steven Whitt, Chief Clinical Officer at the University of Missouri, said more people are recovering.

“The rate of new infections has leveled off across our state and across our region,” Dr. Whitt said. “Our hospitals are able to keep up with the needs of the seriously ill. And we now have more people in the recovery phase than we have new infections.”

On Saturday, April 4, Gov. Parson asked was working to recruit more medical professionals to help in Missouri.

He said today, April 6, they have had over 900 applications for those wanting to be a medical professional since Saturday.

To see the full Gov. Parson live stream watch below: