Icy roads may threaten Monday commute

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Snow and ice expected to spread across much of Missouri beginning Sunday morning and to continue into Monday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation recommends that people delay their Monday morning commute since there could be a possibility of ice accumulations ranging from 1 to 5 inches of snow in some areas.

Ice and freezing rain early morning is predicted into the northwest part of Missouri. Potentially creating a dangerous morning rush hour across the state.

Sunday drivers traveling to Kansas City Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium will want to drive with caution. Making travels challenging throughout the day after the game than to the game.

If you must travel, allow extra time until you reach your destination.

In advance of the storm, MoDOT workers are treating roads and bridges and urge drivers to keep informed of the rapidly changing forecast.

Freezing precipitation can cause slippery roads.

Check road conditions at MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org; the map is also available as a free app for Apple and Android devices.

MoDOT provides road condition information through Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636