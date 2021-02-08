Icy conditions to blame for canceled drive-thru COVID testing event

News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Getty

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Incoming winter weather is preventing one local public health group from hosting a drive-thru testing event.

The Webster County Health Unit made the announcement Monday.

“With the roads getting worse in Marshfield,” a statement from the Health Unit said Monday, “we’re going to cancel [Monday] afternoon’s drive thru testing at the fairgrounds.”

The Health Unit notes that those looking to be tested can still contact its office by calling 859-2532.

Icy conditions are becoming an issue throughout the Ozarks. Keep an eye on the weather and follow KOLR10’s team of meteorologists.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now