Icy conditions to blame for canceled drive-thru COVID testing event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Incoming winter weather is preventing one local public health group from hosting a drive-thru testing event.

The Webster County Health Unit made the announcement Monday.

“With the roads getting worse in Marshfield,” a statement from the Health Unit said Monday, “we’re going to cancel [Monday] afternoon’s drive thru testing at the fairgrounds.”

The Health Unit notes that those looking to be tested can still contact its office by calling 859-2532.

Icy conditions are becoming an issue throughout the Ozarks. Keep an eye on the weather and follow KOLR10’s team of meteorologists.