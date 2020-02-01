‘I sniff and I find things’ K9 Rony helps arrest two men in Cooper County

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from Virginia were arrested at 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2020.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Twitter page, K9 Rony found three stolen guns and 115 pounds of marijuana.
Both suspects face no bond in Cooper County Jail; however, the report says charges are mere accusations and not evidence of guilt.
According to MSHP arrest reports, the two suspects were charged for trafficking drugs, possession of controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts receiving stolen property.