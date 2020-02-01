‘I sniff and I find things’ K9 Rony helps arrest two men in Cooper County

News

by: Jasmine Perry

Posted: / Updated:

Twitter: MSHP Troop F

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from Virginia were arrested at 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2020.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Twitter page, K9 Rony found three stolen guns and 115 pounds of marijuana.

Twitter: MSHP Troop F

Both suspects face no bond in Cooper County Jail; however, the report says charges are mere accusations and not evidence of guilt.

Twitter: MSHP Troop F

According to MSHP arrest reports, the two suspects were charged for trafficking drugs, possession of controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts receiving stolen property.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories