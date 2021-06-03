Hy-Vee hosting virtual cooking camp for kids during summer months

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A cooking camp for kids is being offered in June and July to help teach children how to safely cook in the kitchen.

The Summer Fun Cooking Camp is a virtual camp that will teach recipes and kitchen activities for 45 minutes.

There is only one class per week throughout June and July.

The classes are on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. with a different theme each week.

To sign up or for more information, you can go to hy-vee.com/health or email Amandaallen@hy-vee.com.