Hy-Vee customers’ card information is being sold online

Customers are dealing with the aftermath of Hy-Vee’s recent data breach.

Earlier this month Hy-Vee announced that customer’s card information had been hacked at some of the chain’s fuel pumps, restaurants and coffee shops.

Now that information is being sold online.

Card information for a customer is being sold for anywhere from $17- 35 each.

Hy-Vee shared in a statement that they are aware that the information is being sold and are working to notify banks.

The company operates over 240 stores across the Midwest region.