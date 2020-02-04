Hy-Vee will no longer be open 24/7 starting in mid-February

by: Carissa Codel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hy-Vee, an Iowa-based grocery chain, is changing the hours of operation for its Springfield store. Where for years the store has been open 24-hours a day, on February 10th it’ll change to a 19-hour schedule.

According to Hy-Vee’s PR Director Christina Gayman, the store will at 5 a.m. and close at midnight. These hours will not vary on weekends.

Gayman confirms no jobs will be lost to the schedule shift but says those currently working the overnight shift will be rescheduled to assist during busier shopping hours.

The store posted the following statement to Facebook on Tuesday.

