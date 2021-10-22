Hy-Vee announces a consumer advisory for yellow onion recall

WEST DES MOINES, Ia. — Hy-Vee has announced a consumer advisory regarding an onion recall that is happening nationwide.

Hy-Vee was notified by its supplier Capitol City Fruit that in August the grocer had received a shipment of onions that are part of the recall. The possibly impacted onions would have been sold between August 13 and September 1.

The only affected products were three-pound bags of yellow onions.

The onions are no longer available at Hy-Vee stores however, customers may have the product in storage, freezers, or in canned or frozen goods produced with the affected onions. , Hy-Vee advises consumers to discard any affected product or return the product to their

local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Additional information on the recall is available on the Food & Drug Administration’s page.