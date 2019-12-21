Husband of missing Missouri woman facing new charges

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri man who authorities say is a suspect in his wife’s disappearance is facing an additional charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
A Boone County grand jury on Friday indicted Joseph Elledge on the charge. He already was charged in October with endangering the welfare of a child and child abuse and neglect.
He pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors say Elledge is a prime suspect in the disappearance of his wife, Mengqi Elledge, of Columbia, who has been missing since early October.
He has not been charged in her disappearance.