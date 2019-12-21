Husband of missing Missouri woman facing new charges

Judge gavel with Justice lawyers, Businesswoman in suit or lawyer, Advice and Legal services Concept.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri man who authorities say is a suspect in his wife’s disappearance is facing an additional charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

A Boone County grand jury on Friday indicted Joseph Elledge on the charge. He already was charged in October with endangering the welfare of a child and child abuse and neglect.

He pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors say Elledge is a prime suspect in the disappearance of his wife, Mengqi Elledge, of Columbia, who has been missing since early October.

He has not been charged in her disappearance.