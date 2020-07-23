Hurricane Douglas continues to strengthen, could become major hurricane by Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane Douglas continues to strengthen and could become a major hurricane by Thursday, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. update.

This is the first hurricane of the 2020 eastern Pacific season, with maximum sustained winds up to 80 mph.

Douglas is moving toward the west near 16 mph.

Hurricane Douglas is expected to move near or over portions of the Hawaii Islands this weekend.

There is an increasing chance that strong winds and heavy rainfall could affect portions of the state beginning on Sunday.

Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

