Hungarian restaurant converts Budapest Eye for skyline dining

BUDAPEST, Hungary – Putting dinner in a bubble in a whole new light.

A Hungarian restaurant converted the Budapest Eye Ferris Wheel for a skyline dining event.

With a lack of tourists in Budapest due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant and Ferris wheel were left empty, allowing for this special dining experience.

Tickets for the experience cost around $150 each for a four-course meal and they sold out within days of opening.

The restaurant owner is planning to repeat the event when warmer weather arrives in the spring.