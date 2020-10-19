Hungarian restaurant converts Budapest Eye for skyline dining

News
Posted: / Updated:

BUDAPEST, Hungary – Putting dinner in a bubble in a whole new light.

A Hungarian restaurant converted the Budapest Eye Ferris Wheel for a skyline dining event.

With a lack of tourists in Budapest due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant and Ferris wheel were left empty, allowing for this special dining experience.

Tickets for the experience cost around $150 each for a four-course meal and they sold out within days of opening.

The restaurant owner is planning to repeat the event when warmer weather arrives in the spring.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now