Hundreds of Hong Kong hospital staff form human chain in protest

HONG KONG — Hundreds of staff from Queen Mary Hospital in Hong Kong formed a human chain to join a city-wide strike in support of anti-government protesters on Monday, August 26.

Hundreds of hospital staff are holding hands and standing along hospital hallways, carrying placards and banners.

The strike follows a weekend marred by some of the worst violence since unrest escalated more than three months ago, with protesters burning barricades and throwing petrol bombs, and police retaliating with water cannon, tear gas and batons.

