Hundreds of bikers, chartered bus heading to Missouri Vietnam Veteran Wall on Sept. 21

This is the Missouri National Veteran Memorial in Perryville. (Photo: Submitted by Emily Hagan on behalf of the MNVM)

Hundreds of bikers and a chartered bus will leave Springfield the morning of Sept. 21, bound for the Missouri National Veterans Memorial Vietnam Wall in Perryville.

The ride is being organized by the Veterans in Defense of Liberty and the Liberty Riders of America.

The wall is an exact replica of the one in Washington, D.C., said Commander of Liberty Riders of America Terry Willey.

There are seats available on the bus for Vietnam veterans and one guest. To secure a spot on the bus, call Willey at 417-230-7831. The round-trip bus ride is free.

There will be a wall viewing and POW-MIA ceremony after arrival. On the Perryville town square that evening, there will be a Vietnam Veteran Tribute Ceremony.

