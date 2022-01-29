SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – More than 1,000 customers of City of Utilities of Springfield were without power Saturday evening following a widespread electric outage.

A CU outage map showed nearly 1,300 homes and businesses being impacted as of 5:00 p.m. The general area affected was east of U.S. 65, north of Cherry St., south of Division St. and west of National Ave. The outage also resulted in the loss of power to stoplights, which in turn resulted in traffic backups at some major intersections, including Glenstone Ave. and Chestnut Expwy.

Joel Alexander, CU spokesperson, said the problem was caused by a utility line issue, and crews were working to restore service. He said the line was repaired by 6:15 and the power was turned back on.