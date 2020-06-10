Hundreds gather for slain ex-police captain slain in looting

ST. LOUIS (St. Louis Post-Dispatch, AP) – Hundreds of people waited in line outside a St. Louis church for the public visitation of a retired police commander who was fatally shot last week during looting.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports political leaders and police officers were among those who showed up to pay their respects to the family of retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn at Hopewell Missouri Baptist Church.

The 77-year-old former police commander was found dead on the sidewalk of Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry about 2:30 a.m. June 2. A friend who owned the pawnshop had hired Dorn to provide security.