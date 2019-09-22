Hundreds gather for 22nd annual Cider Days

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hundreds of people are gathering on historic Walnut Street this weekend for the 22nd annual Cider Days.

Artists and crafters from around the Ozarks set up booths to sell their handmade products, things like jewelry, pottery, glass, wood and furniture.

Cider Days has live music, kids activities and of course, lots of apple cider.

Jeffrey Sweet is just one of the many people that enjoyed Cider Days today.

“This is the beginning of fall,” Sweet said. “So everybody is looking for an opportunity to get out and enjoy the cool weather even though it is a little bit warm. It’s just been family-friendly. Something that people can take their time and enjoy the day and not feel rushed. There is a lot to see.”

Tickets are $4, but kids 10 and under get in free.