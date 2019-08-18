Hundreds gather at funeral of El Paso shooting victim

EL PASO, Tx. — Hundreds gathered to lay the final El Paso shooting victim, 63-year-old Margie Reckard, to rest.

Reckard’s husband, Antonio Basco, invited the public to help him mourn two weeks after the mass shooting that left 22 dead at a Walmart.

The couple had few relatives and Basco had expressed concern he would say farewell to his wife alone.

“I’ll always cry over her,” Basco said. “I’ll always be sad. She’s the love of my life.”

After the word got out through social media, El Pasoans and people from around the country came to join him in mourning.

Several thousand attended a visitation on Friday. Mexican music played while Basco received hugs and condolences.

At the close of Saturday’s service, more than a dozen white doves were released.