Humane Society plans “backyard” party for pets and guests

News
Posted: / Updated:
humane society pic_1555113471075.JPG.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is putting some pretty big upgrades (including covered playpens, water features, and outdoor walking trails) on full display Friday, October 11th.

The upgrades all fall under the humane society’s “backyard” project, which is designed to improve the morale of the animals taking up shelter.

Guests are invited to tour the new facilities and even watch demonstrations by a professional dog trainer.

If you need more information on the event, call the humane society at the number below:

(417)-833-2526

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now