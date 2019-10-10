Humane Society plans “backyard” party for pets and guests

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is putting some pretty big upgrades (including covered playpens, water features, and outdoor walking trails) on full display Friday, October 11th.

The upgrades all fall under the humane society’s “backyard” project, which is designed to improve the morale of the animals taking up shelter.

Guests are invited to tour the new facilities and even watch demonstrations by a professional dog trainer.

If you need more information on the event, call the humane society at the number below:

(417)-833-2526