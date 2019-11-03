Humane Society hosts ‘Make My Day’ for discounts on pets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you’ve been thinking about adopting a pet, now is a great time to do it.

The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is hosting a special adoption event called “Make My Day” which means one dollar off of the adoption fee for every day your chosen dog, cat, puppy, or kitten has been waiting in the shelter.

“For example, George has been with us, I believe it has been sixty days,” Director of Development Karen Foutch said. “Sixty days is a long time for a dog. George is unique, he is deaf. He loves to use his vocals though. He’s very friendly, he’s a very sweet dog, He loves to be outside.”

Foutch also mentioned that the Southwest Missouri Humane Society is near full capacity.

The “Make My Day” special ends Nov. 3.