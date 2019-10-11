Humane Society debuts new backyard play area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- It’s a big day if you’re a shelter dog at the Humane Society. Those animals are celebrating a brand new playground that opened Friday morning.

It’s a new backyard play area that provides covered playpens, and a unique water feature to cool off the dogs. The covered area offers shelter from the rain and a place to cool down during the hot months. Before, the dogs couldn’t spend much time outdoors because they did not have the covers.

Organizers say the backyard area is critical to socializing the animals and allowing them time outside the kennels for longer periods of time.

“Oh, for the animals this is so important. This is actually going to allow us to have our animals out here our dogs out here so they can be dogs. They’ll be able to do enrichment play with their enrichment play with our trainers, also able to meet their potential adopter,” says Karen Foutch, Director of Development, Humane Society of SWMO.

The new backyard took about five years of fundraising. The Cook Family Foundation was the major supporter of the project which cost several hundreds of thousands of dollars.