Human remains identified in Wisconsin brothers murder case

News

by: Alisa Nelson

Posted: / Updated:

CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. (MONET) — Human remains found in northwest Missouri’s Caldwell County and in western Nebraska have been identified as two missing Wisconsin brothers. A press release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department says dental records confirm Nicholas Diemel’s remains were found on a Braymer farm. Justin Diemel’s remains were discovered in a livestock trailer recently sold to a western Nebraska rancher.

Garland Joseph Nelson of Braymer is in jail without bond and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, tampering with a motor vehicle and other counts.

In July, the Diemels came to Missouri to see Nelson about a livestock business deal. They disappeared and their rental truck was found abandoned in northwest Missouri shortly after they vanished. A massive search for the Diemels began later that month.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories